Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $784.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $778.55 and its 200 day moving average is $801.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

