Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 820 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.76 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

