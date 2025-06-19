Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,607 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

