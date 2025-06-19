Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.49, but opened at $113.99. Lennar shares last traded at $112.87, with a volume of 679,305 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lennar by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Lennar by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.