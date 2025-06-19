JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

