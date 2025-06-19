John S. Hendricks Sells 102,810 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 102,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $484,235.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,262,775 shares in the company, valued at $95,437,670.25. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Barrington Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

