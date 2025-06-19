Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.