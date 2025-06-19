iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

