iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $234.78.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.