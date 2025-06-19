Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 531 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $213,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CCI opened at $99.28 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

