Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,604 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,468,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 742,479 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,227,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $180.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

About Grupo Supervielle

Free Report

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

