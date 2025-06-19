Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $128.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.33.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.