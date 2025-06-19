Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $522,000 Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after buying an additional 657,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,926 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

