Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $817.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

