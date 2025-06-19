Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

