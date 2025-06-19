Insider Selling: REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells 2,522 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$243.45 ($158.09), for a total value of A$613,985.94 ($398,692.17).

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

