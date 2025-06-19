Insider Selling: REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells 2,522 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$243.45 ($158.09), for a total value of A$613,985.94 ($398,692.17).
REA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.
REA Group Company Profile
