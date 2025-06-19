Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells 657 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $91,368.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,404.16. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QLYS stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,937,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

