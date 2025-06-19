Insider Buying: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Purchases $82,380.00 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,714,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,268,313.83. This represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 11,100 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $153,735.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 9,500 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $130,625.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 14,184 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $190,349.28.

On Friday, May 30th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 30,339 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $380,754.45.

On Thursday, May 29th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 32,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $398,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 20,045 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $246,553.50.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 28,268 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $336,671.88.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 1.9%

SHEN stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

