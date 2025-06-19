Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,043 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 465,064 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,744,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,679,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 74,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,333,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

