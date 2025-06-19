Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TM stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $208.86. The stock has a market cap of $236.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TM. DZ Bank lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.