IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

IDEX has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE IEX opened at $174.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. IDEX has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.52.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

