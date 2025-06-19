Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $340,000 in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.94. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.