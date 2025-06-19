Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hess Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.09.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

