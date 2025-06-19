HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,236,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.