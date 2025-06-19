HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,386,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

