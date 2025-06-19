Grove Bank & Trust Takes $40,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

