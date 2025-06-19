Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 306.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

