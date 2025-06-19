Grove Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,506 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. Coupang’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $282,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

