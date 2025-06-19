Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $221,000 in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $203,740,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Solventum by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 821,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Solventum by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 499,031 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.
Solventum Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.