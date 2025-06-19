Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $221,000 in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $203,740,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Solventum by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 821,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Solventum by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 499,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Solventum Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.