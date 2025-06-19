GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 574,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 148,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 83,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PINK opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.72.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

