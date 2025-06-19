Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 21,919 Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 318,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

