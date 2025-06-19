First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,446,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $73.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

