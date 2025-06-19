Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

