Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 250.47 and a beta of 1.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.