Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$137,172.62 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.96, for a total transaction of C$137,172.62.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.8%

TSE ELD opened at C$28.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.94 and a 12 month high of C$29.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

