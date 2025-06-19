Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,039 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.3% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.53 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

