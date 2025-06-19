Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Boosted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 978,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

