Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

