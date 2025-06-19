Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

