Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.1%

ENB stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

