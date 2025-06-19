Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $76,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after acquiring an additional 708,584 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 436,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

