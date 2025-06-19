Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,111 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.53% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 48,932 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

About GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

