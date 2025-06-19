Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,068,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NURE stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.