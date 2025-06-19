Clg LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Clg LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF comprises 0.8% of Clg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 714.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,312 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

