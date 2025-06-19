Clg LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Clg LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Clg LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFLG opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

