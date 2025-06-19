Clg LLC Acquires 8,161 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Clg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Clg LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 699,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

CGCP stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

