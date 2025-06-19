Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,886,000. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1%

JNJ opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.