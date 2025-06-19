Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,196 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $229.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

