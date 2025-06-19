CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,912 Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. Simmons First National Corporation has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

