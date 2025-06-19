CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $899,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,644,000 after buying an additional 595,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $324,857,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,286,000 after buying an additional 1,039,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,585,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,650,000 after buying an additional 1,628,516 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

